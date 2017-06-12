Mariners raise awareness of prostate cancer
Like all 30 Major League teams, the Mariners are giving a tip of the hat to dads this Father's Day Weekend, and they'll do so wearing special light blue caps along with blue wristbands and ribbons on their uniforms as part of an effort to raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer. The special uniforms and hats will be worn both Saturday and Sunday as the Mariners play the Rangers at Globe Life Park and MLB will donate all royalty payments from the sales of caps and jerseys to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and For the first time this year, all Father's Day games on Sunday will feature a blue-stitched Rawlings baseball, the official ball of MLB, as the official game ball.
