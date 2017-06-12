Mariners raise awareness of prostate ...

Mariners raise awareness of prostate cancer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Like all 30 Major League teams, the Mariners are giving a tip of the hat to dads this Father's Day Weekend, and they'll do so wearing special light blue caps along with blue wristbands and ribbons on their uniforms as part of an effort to raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer. The special uniforms and hats will be worn both Saturday and Sunday as the Mariners play the Rangers at Globe Life Park and MLB will donate all royalty payments from the sales of caps and jerseys to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and For the first time this year, all Father's Day games on Sunday will feature a blue-stitched Rawlings baseball, the official ball of MLB, as the official game ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC