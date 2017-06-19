Mariners option Andrew Moore to Tacoma to clear space for Felix Hernandez
The Mariners optioned Moore to the Rainiers on Friday in order to clear space on their 25-man roster for veteran Felix Hernandez, who was activated from the disabled list. Hernandez is scheduled to start Friday's series opener against Houston at Safeco Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC