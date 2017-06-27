Mariners Notebook: New questions surround Drew Smyly's return - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST

In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a spring training game in Peoria, Ariz. Smyly was to throw a simulated game before Wednesday's Mariners game against the Phillies but he's been shut down again and listed day-to-day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.