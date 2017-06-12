Mariners excited to get RHP Carlson at No. 55
Sam Carlson, a prep pitching standout from Minnesota whom the Mariners had targeted as one of their contingency plans in the first round of Monday's MLB Draft, instead fell to Seattle in the second round with the 55th overall selection. And that made for some very happy folks in the Mariners' Draft Room.
