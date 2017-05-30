Mariners celebrate Play Ball Weekend

Mariners celebrate Play Ball Weekend

The Mariners, as a part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend, are hosting an equipment drive before Sunday's home game at Safeco Field that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently-used baseball and softball equipment, as well as cash contributions, to volunteers, who will be outside Safeco Field starting 11 a.m. before the game against the Rays.

