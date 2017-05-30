Mariners celebrate Play Ball Weekend
The Mariners, as a part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend, are hosting an equipment drive before Sunday's home game at Safeco Field that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently-used baseball and softball equipment, as well as cash contributions, to volunteers, who will be outside Safeco Field starting 11 a.m. before the game against the Rays.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
