Mariners call up right-hander Max Povse to join their bullpen

14 hrs ago

The spinning wheel of relievers that the Mariners have used to fill out their long relief role in their bullpen has stopped on a new name - Max Povse . In a somewhat surprising move, the Mariners selected Povse's minor league contract and recalled him from Class AA Arkansas.

Chicago, IL

