Mariners Analysis: Who goes when the King comes back?
With the news this morning from the Mariners that Felix will have one more rehab start after Sunday's game in Tacoma, the question must be asked "Who is the odd man out in the rotation?" It is safe to say that James Paxton and Ariel Miranda are both safe and staying in the Mariners rotation which leaves us with three options, Christian Bergman, Yovani Gallardo and Sam Gaviglio. So, which pitcher is on the out when the King comes back? With Felix pitching on Sunday at Tacoma, the Mariners have decided to keep him down in the minors for one more outing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Sat
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC