Mariners Analysis: Who goes when the King comes back?

With the news this morning from the Mariners that Felix will have one more rehab start after Sunday's game in Tacoma, the question must be asked "Who is the odd man out in the rotation?" It is safe to say that James Paxton and Ariel Miranda are both safe and staying in the Mariners rotation which leaves us with three options, Christian Bergman, Yovani Gallardo and Sam Gaviglio. So, which pitcher is on the out when the King comes back? With Felix pitching on Sunday at Tacoma, the Mariners have decided to keep him down in the minors for one more outing.

