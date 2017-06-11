Mariners Analysis: Who goes when the ...

Mariners Analysis: Who goes when the King comes back?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SoDo Mojo

With the news this morning from the Mariners that Felix will have one more rehab start after Sunday's game in Tacoma, the question must be asked "Who is the odd man out in the rotation?" It is safe to say that James Paxton and Ariel Miranda are both safe and staying in the Mariners rotation which leaves us with three options, Christian Bergman, Yovani Gallardo and Sam Gaviglio. So, which pitcher is on the out when the King comes back? With Felix pitching on Sunday at Tacoma, the Mariners have decided to keep him down in the minors for one more outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Sat Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC