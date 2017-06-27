Looking to return to early form, Paxt...

Looking to return to early form, Paxton goes 7

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

The good news for the Mariners: James Paxton looked more like his dominant early-season self for much of Tuesday's seven-inning start against the Phillies. The bad news? That still wasn't enough to turn Paxton's recent rough run around, as he allowed three runs on four hits, but took the loss in an There were plenty of issues for the Mariners in this one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16) Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC