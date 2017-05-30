Leading Off: Price makes 2nd start; McCullers on a roll

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, bottom, is examined by trainer Rob Nodine after suffering an injury sliding into second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seatt... . St. Louis Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz, right, celebrates with Lance Lynn after scoring on a single by Magneuris Sierra during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.