Joseph, Knapp lead Phils' rally over Mariners

The Phillies rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz on Wednesday afternoon to pull out a 5-4 victory and secure their first winning road series since April. Tommy Joseph launched a leadoff homer off Diaz and Andrew Knapp singled home the go-ahead run with two outs to give the Phillies both games of the series in their first Safeco Field appearance since 2011.

