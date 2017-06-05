John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Just Let Baby Luna Throw Out the First Pitch at the Mariners Game
As John Legend and Chrissy Teigen headed to Safeco Field to watch the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play ball, the couple couldn't help but bring along a special guest. After receiving her personal jersey, John and Chrissy's daughter was given a very special task on the field.
