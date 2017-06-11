Jean Segura gets $70M deal from Mariners covering 2018-22
Jon Heyman has reported via Twitter that the Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement on an extension with shortstop Jean Segura . He is now on Seattle's 10-day disabled list with a high ankle sprain, but when he's been healthy he's been not just one of the Mariners' best offensive players, but one of the top hitters in the American League.
