How ex-Yankees are doing; Ben Gamel, Andrew Miller hot

It's always fun to check in on players who got away, and while the Yankees are a first-place club 54 games into the 2017 season, a bunch of their former players are doing well elsewhere, most notably lights out lefty reliever Andrew Miller. Also, doing great is Seattle outfielder Ben Gamel, who went from being the International League MVP as a Triple-A player in the Yankees system for most of last season to being traded late in the year to having a great first two months of 2017 playing for the Mariners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.