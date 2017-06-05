Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
Standout rookie right fielder Mitch Haniger could be back with the Mariners at some point this weekend, possibly as early as Saturday, as he returns from the strained oblique in his right side that has sidelined him the past six weeks. Haniger was scheduled to play his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night and will be re-evaluated after to see if he's ready to rejoin the big league squad.
