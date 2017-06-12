Garcia, Razo taken on day three of MLB draft; Garcia to Kansas City, Razo to Seattle
UC Davis left-handers Robert Garcia and Orlando Razo each heard their names called on Wednesday morning, selected in the 15th and 16th rounds, respectively, on day three of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Garcia, a draft-eligible sophomore managerial economics major, was selected with the 450th pick overall by the Kansas City Royals, and was followed one round later by Razo, a redshirt junior communication major, who was taken with the 483rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC