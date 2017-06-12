Garcia, Razo taken on day three of ML...

Garcia, Razo taken on day three of MLB draft; Garcia to Kansas City, Razo to Seattle

UC Davis left-handers Robert Garcia and Orlando Razo each heard their names called on Wednesday morning, selected in the 15th and 16th rounds, respectively, on day three of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Garcia, a draft-eligible sophomore managerial economics major, was selected with the 450th pick overall by the Kansas City Royals, and was followed one round later by Razo, a redshirt junior communication major, who was taken with the 483rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners.

