Franklin Gutierrez lands on 10-day disabled list, Mike Freeman arrives from Triple-A
The Dodgers recalled utility player Mike Freeman from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and placed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis. Gutierrez has been dealing with the autoimmune disease, which affects his gastrointestinal tract, throughout the season.
