FBI: Gunman who shot congressman had ...

FBI: Gunman who shot congressman had no target in mind

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Kyle Seager's RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on United States Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa, with Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater, back right, speaks to reporters outside the FBI Washington Field Office, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Washington, during a news conference about the investigative findings to date in the shooting that occurred at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC