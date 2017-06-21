FBI: Gunman who shot congressman had no target in mind
Kyle Seager's RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on United States Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa, with Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater, back right, speaks to reporters outside the FBI Washington Field Office, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Washington, during a news conference about the investigative findings to date in the shooting that occurred at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC