Dave Niehaus' life chronicled in new ...

Dave Niehaus' life chronicled in new book: 'My Oh My'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Dave Niehaus, 1935-2010. Niehaus, who was born in Indiana, served as the voice of the Seattle Mariners from their rookie season in 1977 until his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster 13 hr WhoPhartzz 2
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16) Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC