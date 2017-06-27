Cruz needs help to maintain ballot lead

Nelson Cruz has anchored the middle of the Mariners lineup in impressive fashion again this season, but now he needs Seattle fans to go to bat for their big designated hitter as he enters the final days of voting with a narrow margin for a starting spot on the American League team for the MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard. With voting set to conclude on Thursday, Cruz has seen his lead whittled considerably over the past week by the hard-charging Corey Dickerson of the Rays, who leapfrogged Matt Holliday of the Yankees into second place in the DH race and now is within less than 100,000 votes of Cruz.

