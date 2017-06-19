Cruz controls DH spot in latest ballot update

As voting for the Midsummer Classic hits the home stretch, Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz continues to maintain his lead for the starting designated-hitter position on the American League team in the latest 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot results. Cruz gained about another 10,000 votes in the past week over runner-up Matt Holliday of the Yankees, increasing his lead to about 190,000 as of Tuesday, with nine days remaining before voting ends on June 29. Cruz is the only Seattle player contending for a starting role in the July 11 game, as Robinson Cano dropped a spot this past week and is now fifth in balloting at second base, while the injured Jean Segura remained out of the top five in voting at shortstop for a second straight week.

