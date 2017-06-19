Cruz controls DH spot in latest ballot update
As voting for the Midsummer Classic hits the home stretch, Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz continues to maintain his lead for the starting designated-hitter position on the American League team in the latest 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot results. Cruz gained about another 10,000 votes in the past week over runner-up Matt Holliday of the Yankees, increasing his lead to about 190,000 as of Tuesday, with nine days remaining before voting ends on June 29. Cruz is the only Seattle player contending for a starting role in the July 11 game, as Robinson Cano dropped a spot this past week and is now fifth in balloting at second base, while the injured Jean Segura remained out of the top five in voting at shortstop for a second straight week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC