Cruz controls DH spot in AL ballot update

Nelson Cruz has shown no signs of slowing down at the plate despite a nagging calf injury, and the Mariners slugger isn't easing up at the ballot box either, as he extended his lead for the starting designated hitter position in the latest American League Cruz opened up his lead over runner-up Matt Holliday of the Yankees to about 180,000 votes, though the news wasn't as good for his teammates. Robinson Cano remains a distant fourth in balloting at the second base position, while Jean Segura dropped out of the Top 5 in voting at shortstop.

