Complete dominance: Miranda stops Rays

After a pedestrian Spring Training, Mariners left-hander Ariel Miranda appeared to be the odd man out of the starting rotation, and was set to begin the season with Triple-A Tacoma. It didn't help Miranda's cause when general manager Jerry Dipoto shipped in veteran starters in Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo in the offseason to fill out a projected starting rotation that already contained Felix Hernandez , Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton .

