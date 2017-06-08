Comey says he was fired because of Ru...

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping the Chicago White Sox stop a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory ove Ariel Miranda pitched a four-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Sunday to sw Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey asserted Thursday that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

Chicago, IL

