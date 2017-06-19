Cloyd clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
Right-hander Tyler Cloyd cleared waivers on Thursday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, keeping the veteran pitcher in the Mariners organization after he was designated for assignment a day earlier. The 30-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in early June as one of a series of moves to keep a fresh long reliever in Seattle's bullpen and he made one appearance for the club, earning the win while throwing a scoreless inning with two hits allowed in a victory over the Blue Jays on June 9 before being optioned back to Tacoma.
