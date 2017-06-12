Citadel pitcher JP Sears drafted by Seattle Mariners, ready for 'life-long dream'
The Citadel's JP Sears led the nation in strikeouts this season, and was named the Southern Conference pitcher of the year. Sears, a junior left-hander from Sumter, will get that chance after being picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 11th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.
