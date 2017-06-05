Cano, Seager power Mariners past Twin...

Cano, Seager power Mariners past Twins 12-3

12 hrs ago

Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager hit three-run homers and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to pace Seattle to a 12-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Cano staked the Mariners to a 3-0 lead in the first and Seager's shot capped a seven-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 12-2 as Seattle won for the eighth time in nine games.

