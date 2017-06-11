Ezequiel Carrera led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season to break a 2-all tie, Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak each added long balls, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Blue Jays use trio of home runs to knock off Mariners 4-2 Ezequiel Carrera led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season to break a 2-all tie, Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak each added long balls, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t8hOvS Toronto Blue Jays fans cheer at the end of the singing of the Canadian national anthem at Safeco Field before the Blue Jays' baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.