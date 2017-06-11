Blue Jays use trio of home runs to kn...

Blue Jays use trio of home runs to knock off Mariners 4-2

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Ezequiel Carrera led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the season to break a 2-all tie, Kendrys Morales and Justin Smoak each added long balls, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Toronto Blue Jays fans cheer at the end of the singing of the Canadian national anthem at Safeco Field before the Blue Jays' baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Seattle.

Chicago, IL

