A fun day for baseball, a fun night for the Mariners
On the day that Yordano Ventura would have turned 26, the Miami Marlins ' Edinson Volquez threw a no-hitter with 98 pitches, Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run, and seven different players hit seven different grand slams- an MLB record. One of the best things about sports, and writing about sports, is that they allow us to embrace actions or events that we would often dismiss as too cheesy, cliche, or predictable if they were to appear in fictionalized works.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
