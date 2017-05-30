A fun day for baseball, a fun night for the Mariners

On the day that Yordano Ventura would have turned 26, the Miami Marlins ' Edinson Volquez threw a no-hitter with 98 pitches, Albert Pujols hit his 600th career home run, and seven different players hit seven different grand slams- an MLB record. One of the best things about sports, and writing about sports, is that they allow us to embrace actions or events that we would often dismiss as too cheesy, cliche, or predictable if they were to appear in fictionalized works.

