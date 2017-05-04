Wednesday takeaways: Mariners rally for 8-7 victory over Angels

It remains to be seen whether the Mariners' roller-coaster ride Wednesday to an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels sparks a turnaround or merely puts a pause their disappointing season. It had the makings of another depressing defeat when they saw a 4-0 lead turn into a 6-4 deficit before they scored four two-out runs in the eighth inning on a two-run double by Jarrod Dyson and a two-run single by Jean Segura.

