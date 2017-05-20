Washington Nationals: Joe Ross shines upon return
A second stint with the Syracuse Chiefs did wonders for Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross. How will he build on his Tuesday win? In eight strong innings against the Seattle Mariners, Ross showed the National League what he worked on in his second stint this year with Triple-A Syracuse.
