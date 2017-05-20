Washington Nationals: 5 to watch in i...

Washington Nationals: 5 to watch in interleague series with Mariners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Teddy Never Wins

Apr 22, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrate the home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports We give you five players to watch in this week's series as the Washington Nationals host the Seattle Mariners for three games It was a rough week for the Washington Nationals as they lost four of the six games on their road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teddy Never Wins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners Mon Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC