Washington Nationals: 5 to watch in interleague series with Mariners

Apr 22, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrate the home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports We give you five players to watch in this week's series as the Washington Nationals host the Seattle Mariners for three games It was a rough week for the Washington Nationals as they lost four of the six games on their road trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teddy Never Wins.