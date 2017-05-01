VOTE: Ballot packed with Mariners might
While perennial All-Stars Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz again lead the contingent of Mariners on this year's Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, Seattle could have a new contender for the Midsummer Classic with the arrival of Jean Segura . The 26-year-old Segura was a 2013 All-Star with the Brewers, and he's hit extremely well in the early going for the Mariners, despite missing 12 games with a strained right hamstring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar '17
|SuffersPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC