VOTE: Ballot packed with Mariners might

While perennial All-Stars Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz again lead the contingent of Mariners on this year's Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, Seattle could have a new contender for the Midsummer Classic with the arrival of Jean Segura . The 26-year-old Segura was a 2013 All-Star with the Brewers, and he's hit extremely well in the early going for the Mariners, despite missing 12 games with a strained right hamstring.

