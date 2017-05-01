VOTE: Ballot packed with Mariners might

11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

While perennial All-Stars Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz again lead the contingent of Mariners on this year's Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, Seattle could have a new contender for the Midsummer Classic with the arrival of Jean Segura . The 26-year-old Segura was a 2013 All-Star with the Brewers, and he's hit extremely well in the early going for the Mariners, despite missing 12 games with a strained right hamstring.

