Valenciaa s sore hand could impact Marinersa rotation

Valencia's sore hand could impact Mariners' rotation

13 hrs ago

Here's how bad it's getting for the Mariners regarding their injury-depleted rotation: First baseman Danny Valencia didn't start Saturday because of a hand injury, which could have a domino effect that reaches the rotation. Manager Scott Servais said Valencia suffered the injury Friday on a slide at third base on a triple in the second inning.

