This aina t Kansas a " or Triple-A Ta...

This aina t Kansas a " or Triple-A Tacoma a " anymore for young Ma s rotation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

With his projected starting rotation in ruins roughly a month into the season, manager Scott Servais tried to take a little pressure off his pitchers before the Mariners' last road trip. With the likes of Chase De Jong staying in the starting five, and others such as Christian Bergman, Ryan Weber and Dillon Overton set to also get their chance to pitch, Servais noted it was up to the offense to carry the team through this extended stretch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr 29 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr '17 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC