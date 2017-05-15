This aina t Kansas a " or Triple-A Tacoma a " anymore for young Ma s rotation
With his projected starting rotation in ruins roughly a month into the season, manager Scott Servais tried to take a little pressure off his pitchers before the Mariners' last road trip. With the likes of Chase De Jong staying in the starting five, and others such as Christian Bergman, Ryan Weber and Dillon Overton set to also get their chance to pitch, Servais noted it was up to the offense to carry the team through this extended stretch.
