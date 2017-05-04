The Lookout Landing Podcast - Episode 12: Talking Texas Rangers and Mutton Bustin' with Levi Weaver
Kate Preusser and John Trupin are joined by WFAA Texas Rangers beat writer and storyteller Levi Weaver to preview the upcoming series between the Rangers and the Mariners . Tales of bullpen heartache, early injuries, and Adrian BeltrA© and Tom Wilhelmsen adoration are traded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|Fri
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar '17
|Remodeled phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC