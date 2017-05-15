Steve Pearce becomes latest Blue Jay to hit the disabled list

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce leaves the game with an injury after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during second inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce leaves the game with an injury after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during second inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.