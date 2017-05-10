Somehow, things just got even worse for the Mariners' rotation with Iwakuma injured
The latest from the still-unfurling carnage that is the Mariners' rotation? Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Iwakuma had knee concerns recently but seemed to past those.
