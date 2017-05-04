Servais says Marinersa plan for Zunin...

Servais says Marinersa plan for Zunino is a quick reset at Tacoma

The plan for struggling catcher Mike Zunino is a quick refresher course at Triple-A Tacoma before he returns as the Mariners' starting catcher. "Hopefully, he's not down there long," manager Scott Servais said.

Chicago, IL

