Seattle's 'pen welcomes Cishek back from DL
The Mariners got back one of the key pieces of their bullpen on Monday, activating reliever Steve Cishek from the 10-day disabled list. Cishek's first appearance will be his season debut after recovering from surgery for a left hip labrum tear last October.
