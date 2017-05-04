Seattle sends James Paxton to DL with forearm strain
The Seattle Mariners will be without left-handed pitcher James Paxton for at least a couple of starts after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday that Paxton first experienced some minor soreness in the arm after he pitched against Detroit on April 26, when he pitched seven shutout innings.
