Seattle Mariners: Jean Segura Flying Under the Radar
Seattle Mariners infielder Jean Segura is off to another hot start in 2017. However, hid solid production is nothing out of the ordinary, as the 27-year-old has always put up solid numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr '17
|Price phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC