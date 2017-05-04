Seager hits solo HR in 8th, Mariners rally past Rangers 4-3

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, and Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy watch the path of Seager's solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, and Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy watch the path of Seager's solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.