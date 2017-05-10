Sam Gaviglio Promoted To Seattle Mariners

The morning after Oregon State alum Andrew Moore made his AAA debut with a 5.2 inning performance en route to a victory, his very short term Tacoma teammate and fellow Beav Sam Gaviglio has been promoted to the major leagues. Gaviglio who pitched at Oregon state from 2009 to 2011 will replace injured starter Hisashi Iwakuma.

