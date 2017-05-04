Rob Whalen Promoted By Seattle Mariners, Team Gives Rookie His Shot
Rob Whalen was promoted by the Seattle Mariners on Saturday , joining a pitching staff that needs a lot of help. Whalen had been with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since coming to Seattle in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Braves.
