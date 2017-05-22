Rhein House Gets Buggy With Grasshopper-Topped Hot Dog

Rhein Haus in LoDo feels like a quintessentially Denver restaurant - house-cranked sausages, beer by the liter, indoor bocce ball courts for the active set - but the restaurant actually has its origins in Seattle. The owners of Rhein Haus also run a Mexican joint there called Poquitos, which has become famous for serving seasoned and toasted grasshoppers called chapulines from a concession at Safeco Field, where the Seattle Mariners play baseball.

