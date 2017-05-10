Rare Interleague matchups aplenty on ...

Rare Interleague matchups aplenty on MLB.TV

8 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

A handful of intriguing Interleague matchups are available for viewing all throughout the day today, streaming live on MLB.TV. The Mariners and Phillies will get the day started with a daytime contest at Citizens Bank Park followed by the Braves and Astros squaring off in Houston.

