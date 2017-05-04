Rangers-Mariners preview: Texas needs Darvish to work late
In one of the scheduling oddities across the league each season, the Texas Rangers are back at Safeco Field for the second time in three weeks. They came to town Thursday night coming off a victory that snapped a five-game losing streak.
