CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Police Arrest 3 Supsects In Pasadena Robbery Spree Crooks drive up to people on streets, snatch the victims' purses or cell phones and take off, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.