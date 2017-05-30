Paxton 'ready to roll' after rehab ou...

Paxton 'ready to roll' after rehab outing

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 28 Read more: Seattle Mariners

Injured lefty James Paxton rejoined the Mariners on Sunday after making a rehab outing with Double-A Arkansas, and he said he's "on target and ready to roll" for Paxton will be the first of Seattle's four injured starters to return after missing four weeks with a strained left forearm. He gave up two runs in a four-inning outing Friday for Arkansas and then threw a bullpen session on Sunday at Fenway Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,408,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC