Paxton 'ready to roll' after rehab outing

Injured lefty James Paxton rejoined the Mariners on Sunday after making a rehab outing with Double-A Arkansas, and he said he's "on target and ready to roll" for Paxton will be the first of Seattle's four injured starters to return after missing four weeks with a strained left forearm. He gave up two runs in a four-inning outing Friday for Arkansas and then threw a bullpen session on Sunday at Fenway Park.

