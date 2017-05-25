Paxton (forearm) set to return Wednesday

17 hrs ago

A Mariners rotation minus four of its original five members is "starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," manager Scott Servais said on Friday, as left-hander James Paxton moved a step closer to rejoining the club next week. Paxton was scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches in a Minor League rehab outing for Double-A Arkansas on Friday night against Frisco, his first outing since feeling soreness in his left forearm following a May 2 start against the Angels.

