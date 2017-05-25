Paxton (forearm) set to return Wednesday
A Mariners rotation minus four of its original five members is "starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," manager Scott Servais said on Friday, as left-hander James Paxton moved a step closer to rejoining the club next week. Paxton was scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches in a Minor League rehab outing for Double-A Arkansas on Friday night against Frisco, his first outing since feeling soreness in his left forearm following a May 2 start against the Angels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|3 hr
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May 5
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC